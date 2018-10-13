Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Ingersoll

First elected in 2010, Ted Comiskey will be seeking his third term as Ingersoll mayor in October. He will be challenged by his predecessor, Paul Holbrough, and longtime resident Tim Lobzun.

Candidates

Mayor

Ted Comiskey (Incumbent)

Paul Holbrough

Tim Lobzun

Deputy Mayor

Broderick Carey

Fred Freeman (Incumbent)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

John Bell

Eric Berridge

Michael Bowman (Incumbent)

Rick Eus

Kirk Franklin

Dick Huntley

Tammy Jeffry-Larder

Gordon Lesser (Incumbent)

Cathy Mott

Brian Petrie (Incumbent)

Maria Sikal

Kristy Van Kooten-Bossence (Incumbent)

Becci Verbrugge