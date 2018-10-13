Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Ingersoll
First elected in 2010, Ted Comiskey will be seeking his third term as Ingersoll mayor in October. He will be challenged by his predecessor, Paul Holbrough, and longtime resident Tim Lobzun.
Candidates
Mayor
Ted Comiskey (Incumbent)
Paul Holbrough
Tim Lobzun
Deputy Mayor
Broderick Carey
Fred Freeman (Incumbent)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
John Bell
Eric Berridge
Michael Bowman (Incumbent)
Rick Eus
Kirk Franklin
Dick Huntley
Tammy Jeffry-Larder
Gordon Lesser (Incumbent)
Cathy Mott
Brian Petrie (Incumbent)
Maria Sikal
Kristy Van Kooten-Bossence (Incumbent)
Becci Verbrugge
