Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Aurora

The Town of Aurora is represented by a mayor and eight councillors — only four of which are seeking re-election. Two of the others, Tom Mrakas and John Abel, are running for mayor against incumbent Geoff Dawe.

Aurora, pop. 55,445, is located in York region. The mayor also serves as as the town’s representative on regional council.

Candidates

Mayor

John Abel

Chris Ballard

Geoff Dawe (incumbent)

Tom Mrakas

Councillors (eight to be elected)

Matthew Abas

Ian Clark

Wendy Gaertner (incumbent)

John Gallo

Rachel Gilliland

Derrick Hammett

David Heard

James Hoyes

Sandra Humfryes (incumbent)

Harold Kim (incumbent)

Anna Kroeplin

Daniel Lajeunesse

Vicky McGrath

Adam Mobbs

Michael Thompson (incumbent)

Denis Van Decker