Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Aurora

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Aurora.

Google Maps
A A

The Town of Aurora is represented by a mayor and eight councillors — only four of which are seeking re-election. Two of the others, Tom Mrakas and John Abel, are running for mayor against incumbent Geoff Dawe.

Aurora, pop. 55,445, is located in York region. The mayor also serves as as the town’s representative on regional council.

Candidates

Mayor
John Abel
Chris Ballard
Geoff Dawe (incumbent)
Tom Mrakas

Councillors (eight to be elected)
Matthew Abas
Ian Clark
Wendy Gaertner (incumbent)
John Gallo
Rachel Gilliland
Derrick Hammett
David Heard
James Hoyes
Sandra Humfryes (incumbent)
Harold Kim (incumbent)
Anna Kroeplin
Daniel Lajeunesse
Vicky McGrath
Adam Mobbs
Michael Thompson (incumbent)
Denis Van Decker

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aurora
aurora election 2018
Chris Ballard
Geoff Dawe
John Abel
Ontario election 2018
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Tom Mrakas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News