Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Aurora
The Town of Aurora is represented by a mayor and eight councillors — only four of which are seeking re-election. Two of the others, Tom Mrakas and John Abel, are running for mayor against incumbent Geoff Dawe.
Aurora, pop. 55,445, is located in York region. The mayor also serves as as the town’s representative on regional council.
Candidates
Mayor
John Abel
Chris Ballard
Geoff Dawe (incumbent)
Tom Mrakas
Councillors (eight to be elected)
Matthew Abas
Ian Clark
Wendy Gaertner (incumbent)
John Gallo
Rachel Gilliland
Derrick Hammett
David Heard
James Hoyes
Sandra Humfryes (incumbent)
Harold Kim (incumbent)
Anna Kroeplin
Daniel Lajeunesse
Vicky McGrath
Adam Mobbs
Michael Thompson (incumbent)
Denis Van Decker
