Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Newmarket
In Newmarket, a town of about 85,000 in York Region, Mayor Tony Van Bynen is not seeing re-election.
Joe Wamback and former deputy mayor John Taylor are looking to take his place. In addition to electing councillors for each of the town’s seven wards, Newmarket residents will also elect a representative to serve on York Regional Council.
Candidates
Mayor
Talib Ansari (has withdrawn)
John Taylor
Joe Wamback
Ward 1
Naqi Ahsan
Grace Simon
Rohit Singh
Ward 2
Bill Kukulewich
Victor Woodhouse
Ward 3
Jane Twinney (incumbent)
Jack Zangari
Ward 4
Trevor Morrison
Grant Waddell
Melissa Williams
Ward 5
Ron Eibel
Bob Kwapis (incumbent)
Ward 6
Kelly Broome (acclaimed)
Ward 7
Christina Bisanz (acclaimed)
Regional Councillor/deputy mayor
Chris Emanuel
Joan Stonehocker
Tom Vegh
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.