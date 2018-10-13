Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Newmarket

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Newmarket.

Google Maps
A A

In Newmarket, a town of about 85,000 in York Region, Mayor Tony Van Bynen is not seeing re-election.

Joe Wamback and former deputy mayor John Taylor are looking to take his place. In addition to electing councillors for each of the town’s seven wards, Newmarket residents will also elect a representative to serve on York Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor
Talib Ansari (has withdrawn)
John Taylor
Joe Wamback

Ward 1
Naqi Ahsan
Grace Simon
Rohit Singh

Ward 2
Bill Kukulewich
Victor Woodhouse

Ward 3
Jane Twinney (incumbent)
Jack Zangari

Ward 4
Trevor Morrison
Grant Waddell
Melissa Williams

Ward 5
Ron Eibel
Bob Kwapis (incumbent)

Ward 6
Kelly Broome (acclaimed)

Ward 7
Christina Bisanz (acclaimed)

Regional Councillor/deputy mayor
Chris Emanuel
Joan Stonehocker
Tom Vegh

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Joe Wamback
John Taylor
newmarket
newmarket election 2018
Newmarket municipal election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News