Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Newmarket

In Newmarket, a town of about 85,000 in York Region, Mayor Tony Van Bynen is not seeing re-election.

Joe Wamback and former deputy mayor John Taylor are looking to take his place. In addition to electing councillors for each of the town’s seven wards, Newmarket residents will also elect a representative to serve on York Regional Council.

Candidates

Mayor

Talib Ansari (has withdrawn)

John Taylor

Joe Wamback

Ward 1

Naqi Ahsan

Grace Simon

Rohit Singh

Ward 2

Bill Kukulewich

Victor Woodhouse

Ward 3

Jane Twinney (incumbent)

Jack Zangari

Ward 4

Trevor Morrison

Grant Waddell

Melissa Williams

Ward 5

Ron Eibel

Bob Kwapis (incumbent)

Ward 6

Kelly Broome (acclaimed)

Ward 7

Christina Bisanz (acclaimed)

Regional Councillor/deputy mayor

Chris Emanuel

Joan Stonehocker

Tom Vegh