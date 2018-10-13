Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Wasaga Beach

Located on the southern end of Georgian Bay, The Town of Wasaga Beach is situated on Nottawasaga Bay within Simcoe County. Wasaga Beach has a population of 20,675 (2016).

The town’s council is comprised of five town councillors, one deputy mayor and one mayor. Brian Smith was elected as mayor in 2014 after collecting 5,311 votes. He is running for re-election against Nina Bifolchi.

Candidates

Mayor

Nina Bifolchi

Brian Smith (incumbent)

Deputy Mayor

Sylvia Bray

Bonnie Smith

Council

Steve Andrew Anthony

Joe Belanger (incumbent)

Robert Bortlisz

Jess Craven

Ron Ego (incumbent)

Leslie R. Farkas

David Foster

Wendy Fox

Mark Kinney

James A. Kowbel

Kurt Lehmann

David Matthews

Patrice McCammon

Dean Robinson

Alexander Stone

George Watson

Stan Wells

Richard White

Population (2016)

20,675

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$80,853

Political representation

Federal

Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey

Provincial

Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey