Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Wasaga Beach
Located on the southern end of Georgian Bay, The Town of Wasaga Beach is situated on Nottawasaga Bay within Simcoe County. Wasaga Beach has a population of 20,675 (2016).
The town’s council is comprised of five town councillors, one deputy mayor and one mayor. Brian Smith was elected as mayor in 2014 after collecting 5,311 votes. He is running for re-election against Nina Bifolchi.
Candidates
Mayor
Nina Bifolchi
Brian Smith (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
Sylvia Bray
Bonnie Smith
Council
Steve Andrew Anthony
Joe Belanger (incumbent)
Robert Bortlisz
Jess Craven
Ron Ego (incumbent)
Leslie R. Farkas
David Foster
Wendy Fox
Mark Kinney
James A. Kowbel
Kurt Lehmann
David Matthews
Patrice McCammon
Dean Robinson
Alexander Stone
George Watson
Stan Wells
Richard White
Population (2016)
20,675
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$80,853
Political representation
Federal
Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey
Provincial
Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey
