Weather not co-operating with harvest, only 78% in the bin

Harvest is at a standstill in northwest Saskatchewan as heavy snow blanketed the area in the past week.

Cool and wet weather slowed progress in other parts of the province, with Saskatchewan Agriculture saying Thursday 78 per cent of the crop is now in the bin, up five percentage points from the previous week.

The five-year average for this time of year is 84 per cent.

Farmer said warm, dry, and windy days are needed so they can return to their fields.

Southern regions report 90 per cent of the crop combined, unchanged from a week ago, with central regions ranging between 63 and 70 per cent.

Snow and rain caused the majority of crop damage in the past week, and producers reported geese and other wildlife feeding on swathed crops.

Crop downgrading is expected at the elevator due to bleaching and sprouting.

One positive from the recent moisture is an improvement in topsoil conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated four per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 24 per cent short and six per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated two per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and nine per cent very short.

While most livestock producers said they have adequate supplies of hay, greenfeed, and feed grain heading into the winter, some in southern and central regions said shortages are likely.