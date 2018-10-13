Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of New Tecumseth
The Town of New Tecumseth is located in south-central Ontario within the County of Simcoe. New Tecumseth has a population of 34,242 (2016).
The town is divided into eight wards and residents are represented municipally by eight town councilors, one deputy mayor and one mayor.
Incumbent Rick Milne is seeking re-election and is running against Tony Veltri for the town’s top spot as mayor.
Candidates
Mayor
Rick Milne (incumbent)
Tony Veltri
Deputy Mayor
Peter Barbati
Richard Norcross
J.J. Paul Whiteside
Ward 1
Wayne Noye
Cam Simone
Terrina Williams
Ward 2
Michael Beattie (incumbent)
Lorrie Macfarlane
Laurie Mortimer
Ward 3
John Crate
Paul Foster
Chris Rapin
Ward 4
Stephen Dolson
Gayla McDonald
Fran Sainsbury (incumbent)
Ward 5
Nicole Cox
Donna Marie Jebb
Craig Jordan
Ward 6
Paul Beaton
Doug Kowalinski
Stephanie MacLellan
Russell Woodward
Ward 7
John Forbes
Shira Harrison McIntyre (incumbent)
Dave Wood
Ward 8
Alan Lacey
Charlene Ryan
Stuart A. Starbuck
Oliver Stone
Population (2016)
34,242
Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)
$97,787
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
35/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
32/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey
Provincial
Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey
