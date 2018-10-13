Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of New Tecumseth

The Town of New Tecumseth is located in south-central Ontario within the County of Simcoe. New Tecumseth has a population of 34,242 (2016).

The town is divided into eight wards and residents are represented municipally by eight town councilors, one deputy mayor and one mayor.

Incumbent Rick Milne is seeking re-election and is running against Tony Veltri for the town’s top spot as mayor.

Candidates

Mayor

Rick Milne (incumbent)

Tony Veltri

Deputy Mayor

Peter Barbati

Richard Norcross

J.J. Paul Whiteside

Ward 1

Wayne Noye

Cam Simone

Terrina Williams

Ward 2

Michael Beattie (incumbent)

Lorrie Macfarlane

Laurie Mortimer

Ward 3

John Crate

Paul Foster

Chris Rapin

Ward 4

Stephen Dolson

Gayla McDonald

Fran Sainsbury (incumbent)

Ward 5

Nicole Cox

Donna Marie Jebb

Craig Jordan

Ward 6

Paul Beaton

Doug Kowalinski

Stephanie MacLellan

Russell Woodward

Ward 7

John Forbes

Shira Harrison McIntyre (incumbent)

Dave Wood

Ward 8

Alan Lacey

Charlene Ryan

Stuart A. Starbuck

Oliver Stone

Population (2016)

34,242

Median total income of two-or-more-person households (2015)

$97,787

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

35/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

32/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kellie Leitch (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe-Grey

Provincial

Jim Wilson (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe-Grey