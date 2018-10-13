Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Innisfil

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the Town of Innisfil.

The Town of Innisfil is located in central Ontario on the western shore of Lake Simcoe within the County of Simcoe. Innisfil has a population of 36,566 (2016).

The town is divided into seven wards and residents are represented municipally by seven town councilors, a deputy mayor and one mayor.

Gord Wauchope is not seeking re-election, opening the door for a new candidate to fill the town’s mayoral spot. Barb Baguley, Stan Daurio and Lynn Dollin are all vying for the seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Barb Baguley

Stan Daurio

Lynn Dollin

Deputy Mayor

Paul Best

Daniel Davidson

Steven Fishman

Angela Rose Gravelle

Henry Kooistra

Ward 1

Kevin Eisses

Linda Zanella

Ward 2 – Acclaimed

Bill Van Berkel

Ward 3

Tara Filteau

Donna Orsatti (incumbent)

Ward 4

Matthew Kenny

William McConnell

Christian Pitcher

Inna Shafir

Alexander Waters

Ward 5

Kenneth William Fowler

Jeffrey Rice

Ward 6

Carolyn Payne (incumbent)

Marc Seguin

Ward 7

Rob Nicol (incumbent)

Don Tata

Population (2016)

36,566

Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median

94,799

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

27.0/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

32.3/68.69

Political representation

Federal

John Brassard (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Innisfil

Provincial

Andrea Khanjin (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Innisfil

