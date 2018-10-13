Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Innisfil
The Town of Innisfil is located in central Ontario on the western shore of Lake Simcoe within the County of Simcoe. Innisfil has a population of 36,566 (2016).
The town is divided into seven wards and residents are represented municipally by seven town councilors, a deputy mayor and one mayor.
Gord Wauchope is not seeking re-election, opening the door for a new candidate to fill the town’s mayoral spot. Barb Baguley, Stan Daurio and Lynn Dollin are all vying for the seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Barb Baguley
Stan Daurio
Lynn Dollin
Deputy Mayor
Paul Best
Daniel Davidson
Steven Fishman
Angela Rose Gravelle
Henry Kooistra
Ward 1
Kevin Eisses
Linda Zanella
Ward 2 – Acclaimed
Bill Van Berkel
Ward 3
Tara Filteau
Donna Orsatti (incumbent)
Ward 4
Matthew Kenny
William McConnell
Christian Pitcher
Inna Shafir
Alexander Waters
Ward 5
Kenneth William Fowler
Jeffrey Rice
Ward 6
Carolyn Payne (incumbent)
Marc Seguin
Ward 7
Rob Nicol (incumbent)
Don Tata
Population (2016)
36,566
Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median
94,799
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
27.0/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
32.3/68.69
Political representation
Federal
John Brassard (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Innisfil
Provincial
Andrea Khanjin (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Innisfil
