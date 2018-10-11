Vernon pot shop vows to stay open after Oct. 17

A Vernon cannabis retailer is going to challenge the province’s regulations by keeping his store open on Oct 17th.

Russ Stevenson of Herb’s Healing Centre said he will sell edibles and other products to his 500 current medical customers.

He won’t charge them for the product, just the taxes, which his lawyer says will prevent him from being charged with trafficking.

Stevenson said his lawyer has told him edibles are legal to make and share, but you can’t legally sell them under the B.C. rules.

“I think it will really throw a wrench in their plans if they come in to arrest me and find out all I’m doing is charging for the tax that goes to the government and everything else is free. I think that’s really going to make a statement that we’re here for our customers,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said he taking a stance, to ensure his customers are still able to get their medicine.