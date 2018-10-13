Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Midland

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the town of Midland.

Google Maps
The Town of Midland is located in central Ontario on the southern shore of Georgian Bay within the County of Simcoe. Midland has a population of 16,864 (2016).

The town is divided into three wards and residents are represented municipally by seven town councilors, one deputy mayor and one mayor.

The town’s current mayor, Gord McKay, is not seeking re-election. Former council members Stewart M. Strathearn and Jack Contin are running against Bob Jeffery for the seat.

Candidates

Mayor

Stewart M. Strathearn

Jack Contin

Bob Jeffery

Deputy Mayor

Mike Ross (incumbent)

Ruth Hackney

Ward 1

George J. MacDonald (incumbent)

Jonathan G. Main (incumbent)

Larry J. Ferris

Shannah Aube

Shawn Edward O’Hara

Jim Downer

Beth Prost

Michael Ladouceur

Will King

Keith Day

Ward 2

Glen Canning (incumbent)

Eric (Howie) Major

Cody Oschefski (incumbent)

Bill Gordon

Roberta Claire Bald

Jonathan Reid

Ryan McLaughlin

Todd Langevin

Carole McGinn (Nichols)

Ward 3

Cher Cunningham

Elizabeth (Lisa) McFadyen

Elliott Sheaves

Population (2016)

16,864

Median total income of two-or more-person household in 2015

$69,259

Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

66/55.40

Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

93/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Bruce Stanton (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe North

Provincial

Jill Dunlop (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe North

