Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Midland
The Town of Midland is located in central Ontario on the southern shore of Georgian Bay within the County of Simcoe. Midland has a population of 16,864 (2016).
The town is divided into three wards and residents are represented municipally by seven town councilors, one deputy mayor and one mayor.
The town’s current mayor, Gord McKay, is not seeking re-election. Former council members Stewart M. Strathearn and Jack Contin are running against Bob Jeffery for the seat.
Candidates
Mayor
Stewart M. Strathearn
Jack Contin
Bob Jeffery
Deputy Mayor
Mike Ross (incumbent)
Ruth Hackney
Ward 1
George J. MacDonald (incumbent)
Jonathan G. Main (incumbent)
Larry J. Ferris
Shannah Aube
Shawn Edward O’Hara
Jim Downer
Beth Prost
Michael Ladouceur
Will King
Keith Day
Ward 2
Glen Canning (incumbent)
Eric (Howie) Major
Cody Oschefski (incumbent)
Bill Gordon
Roberta Claire Bald
Jonathan Reid
Ryan McLaughlin
Todd Langevin
Carole McGinn (Nichols)
Ward 3
Cher Cunningham
Elizabeth (Lisa) McFadyen
Elliott Sheaves
Population (2016)
16,864
Median total income of two-or more-person household in 2015
$69,259
Crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
66/55.40
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
93/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Bruce Stanton (Conservative Party of Canada) – Simcoe North
Provincial
Jill Dunlop (Progressive Conservative) – Simcoe North
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.