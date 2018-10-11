SIU ends probe of Parry Sound man’s death

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated its investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man in Parry Sound.

According to the SIU, on Sept. 22 at around 11:45 a.m., an officer was flagged down by two citizens after a man went into medical distress in front of a business on James Street and Seguin Street in Parry Sound.

According to the SIU, one of the citizens told officers the man had just exited a nearby treatment centre.

The SIU says the officer began delivering CPR to the man and administered Narcan nasal spray to him.

The SIU says paramedics arrived and took over first aid and took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU had been conducting an investigation into the incident, which has now been terminated.

“Based on the medical evidence, the man appears to have suffered a major cardiac event which led to his death,” SIU director Tony Loparco said in a statement. “While the officer appropriately assessed the situation and administered naloxone in an effort to resuscitate the man, the administration of naloxone was ultimately harmless to the man. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”