Icy commute on some southern Manitoba highways

A number of highways, including the Trans Canada, east of Winnipeg are icy Thursday morning.

Callers to 680 CJOB said Highway 1 east of Winnipeg is very icy. There are reports of a pair of jack-knifed semis and several cars in the ditch east of Deacon’s Corner and west of Highway 12.

There is also some light snow in southeastern Manitoba, contributing to the less than ideal driving conditions.

You can check the province’s website for updated highway conditions.