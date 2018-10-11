Carbon Tax
October 11, 2018 8:13 am

Environment watchdog group upset with Pallister’s pullout on carbon tax

Jeff Braun By News Anchor  Global News

Buleya, Sask. farmer Wyatt Gorrill put the words "Carbon Tax" in the crops on one of his fields and put a line through it making sure everyone knew that he is against the carbon tax.

Nolan Fuller
A A

A local environment watchdog is angry about the Manitoba government’s pivot on climate change.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister pulled the plug on the carbon tax, saying Ottawa has not respected Manitoba’s right to come up with its own plan with a lower rate.

Pallister said the province will not join other provinces in supporting the federal carbon tax, instead joining Ontario and Saskatchewan in opposition.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Manitoba to drop planned carbon tax, blames feds for not respecting provinces

Eric Reder with the Wilderness Committee says without the carbon tax – the province’s Bill isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

“It’s not even a paper tiger, it’s an empty piece of legislation. And for this government to bring in useless regulations, which they keep saying they’re trying to cut, this is a big deal.”

He also lambasted the government for not immediately announcing what amendments will be brought to the bill.

Reder also points to the report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that came out this week, which said without immediate, intensive action from the global community, we will see irreversible harm and the entire loss of some ecosystems.
Report an error
Carbon Tax
Environment
Manitoba Government
Pallister
Province

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News