Environment watchdog group upset with Pallister’s pullout on carbon tax

A local environment watchdog is angry about the Manitoba government’s pivot on climate change.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister pulled the plug on the carbon tax, saying Ottawa has not respected Manitoba’s right to come up with its own plan with a lower rate.

Pallister said the province will not join other provinces in supporting the federal carbon tax, instead joining Ontario and Saskatchewan in opposition.

Eric Reder with the Wilderness Committee says without the carbon tax – the province’s Bill isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

“It’s not even a paper tiger, it’s an empty piece of legislation. And for this government to bring in useless regulations, which they keep saying they’re trying to cut, this is a big deal.”

He also lambasted the government for not immediately announcing what amendments will be brought to the bill.

Reder also points to the report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that came out this week, which said without immediate, intensive action from the global community, we will see irreversible harm and the entire loss of some ecosystems.