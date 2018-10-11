Collision closes westbound Hwy. 401 collector lanes at Hwy. 404

All westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 just east of Highway 404 are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involving four vehicles happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the DVP/404 exit.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two of the vehicles rolled over and two drivers sustained minor injuries. One of those injured was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the other remained at the scene.

Motorists are being forced off at the DVP/404 exit causing major delays.

Drivers travelling on the westbound collector lanes are also being told to use the express lanes at Warden Avenue.

Police said the stretch of highway should reopen around 9 a.m.

UPDATE Collision: #Hwy401 WB Collectors at Hwy 404 – All lanes blocked ^jp — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 11, 2018