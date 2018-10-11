Five-year-old Arthur boy suffers serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A five-year-old boy is in a trauma centre with serious injuries after police say he collided with a tree while riding a dirt bike.
Wellington County OPP were called to an address on Domville Street in Arthur at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Police say the youngster lost control of the small 50-cubic-centimetre dirt bike while riding on private property. The boy was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
OPP, Fire Rescue Service and Guelph Wellington Paramedics Service attended the scene.
The child was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted away for further treatment.
