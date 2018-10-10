Roughriders make a splash prior to Wednesday’s CFL trade deadline

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have bolstered their Canadian roster prior to Wednesday’s CFL trade deadline, adding national offensive lineman Philip Blake and national wide receiver Patrick Lavoie in a trade made with the Montreal Alouettes.

Going back the other way is national wide receiver Josh Stanford and the Riders second-round selection in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Selected by the Alouettes in the third round of the 2011 CFL Draft, Blake started all 57 games played over his four seasons in Montreal.

The 32-year-old spent 2012-14 in the NFL after being selected by the Denver Broncos in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Originally selected by the Alouettes 11th overall in the 2012 CFL Draft, Lavoie spent two seasons with Montreal before being drafted by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2013 CFL Expansion Draft.

Lavoie spent four seasons with the Redblacks before being re-acquired by the Alouettes in January.

The 32-year-old has made 138 receptions for 1,264 yards with seven touchdowns through 115 career regular-season games over seven seasons.

He has also played in five playoff games and won a Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016.