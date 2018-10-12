This is why Russian trolls could influence Canada’s federal election

Allegations that Russia influenced the 2016 U.S. presidential election have seen multiple investigations into the campaign of President Donald J. Trump. And just last week, the United States charged seven Russian intelligence officers for allegedly targeting anti-doping agencies based in Canada.

It’s the latest in a flurry of high-profile cyber attacks blamed on Russian hackers.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast, This is Why, we hear from Global News’ European bureau chief Jeff Semple, who recently travelled to Moscow to investigate whether Canada’s federal election could be their next target.

