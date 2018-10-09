Community concerns prompt new safety measures near controversial London stop signs

The city of London has increased safety measures following a wave of concerns and criticism over a change in stop signs at a busy intersection.

Until September, motorists travelling on Wonderland Road had to stop at the Glanworth Drive intersection.

“Due to a change in traffic flow in the area, there’s been a need to change the stop operation there,” transportation engineer Karl Grabowski told 980 CFPL.

“Previously, it was a stop on Wonderland Road, but because of the increase in traffic flow on Wonderland Road over the last few years, we’ve had to change the stop to be off of Glanworth Drive.”

Grabowski added that there was an eight week transition phase where the entire intersection was turned into a four way stop, but that wasn’t enough to stop motorists from running the stop sign on Glanworth. A Facebook post from the city about the change drew over 100 comments from concerned Londoners.

A concerned Londoner also brought her concerns forward to the city, local politicians, and members of the media through an email sent Oct. 2.

“There will be a fatality at the corner if nothing is done,” she wrote.

“For those of you who live in the city, please understand navigating in the rural community on 80 km/h roads can be exceedingly difficult especially when signs are newly changed and fog is present.”

On Friday, the city announced that additional safety measures would be put in place.

“We share their concerns and in doing so we’ve put in the overhead flashers and rumble strips as a proactive measure to make sure they stay safe,” Grabowski told 980 CFPL.

“I think there’s an element of the traffic that wasn’t necessarily seeing the signs and we’re trying to make sure that it is more visible as well as the rumble strip will help make the drivers aware that there is an impending stop coming at the next intersection.”

