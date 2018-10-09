N.B. man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash near Balmoral
A 33-year-old man from Eel River Crossing, N.B., has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Balmoral.
RCMP from the Campbellton detachment responded to the single-vehicle crash in a wooded area about 12 kilometres south of Balmoral at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
It’s believed the driver failed to negotiate a turn, lost control of the vehicle and collided with several trees.
The man died at the scene.
Police say the man was not wearing a helmet.
The investigation is ongoing.
