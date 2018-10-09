Saskatoon weather outlook: minus double digit temps return

Saskatoon’s first minus double digit temperatures in nearly half a year hit this week.

Tuesday

After a warmer Thanksgiving weekend with double digit heat Saturday and Sunday followed by a cooler Thanksgiving Day Monday with some snow, the short work week started on a cooler note.

-13 is what it felt like Tuesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -6 with some light snow to start before skies started to clear and we warmed up toward the freezing mark before noon.

The mercury will rise up above freezing by a few degrees during the afternoon as skies become increasingly sunny.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to plunge back toward minus double digits for the first time since April 13 as wind chills dive into the mid-minus teens.

Wednesday

-15 is around what it’ll feel like as you’re heading out Wednesday morning with wind chill, so if you haven’t already, it’s time to pull out the warm woollies for the cool mornings.

After starting the day out in minus double digits, the mercury will make it all the way up above the freezing mark by possibly up to 3 C or so under sunny skies with a few late day clouds possible.

Thursday-Friday

Another cool and sunny Thursday morning is expected before some more roll in later in the day and stick around on Friday as a system swings through with rain changing over to snow Friday evening.

Daytime highs should manage to make it back into mid-single digits both days with breezy winds kicking back in to round off the week on Friday.

Weekend outlook

Lingering cloud and snow is likely on Saturday with gusty northwesterly winds keeping temperatures close to the freezing mark before mostly sunny skies return on Sunday helping warm us a few degrees above freezing.

