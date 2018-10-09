HimToo: This mom praised her son for not going on ‘solo dates’ — it didn’t go well

Pieter Hanson is receiving some unsolicited attention, thanks to his mom.

The Florida resident’s mom recently took to Twitter, posting a photo of him and writing that her son no longer goes on “solo dates” amid the #MeToo movement.

“This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp,” the tweet read.

“He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

The tweet, which has now been deleted, ended with the hashtag #HimToo. And it went viral, with social media users poking fun at the message.

WATCH: President Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony

The mom was insinuating several sexual misconduct accusations against men are false.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also recently shared similar sentiments, saying he is concerned for young men in America because of #MeToo.

But Hanson doesn’t agree with his mom — or the president. In fact, he was shocked to see his mom’s tweet.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says ‘it’s a very scary time for young men in America’

“I’m not afraid to go on dates!” he told BBC News. “It’s my mum just being a little silly, I wouldn’t put too much thought into it.”

He also spoke out after creating a Twitter account called “@Thatwasmymom.”

“I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally.”

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

His brother, Jon Hanson, also chimed in on Twitter Sunday night after noticing that his mom’s tweet was going viral.

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

“My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him,” he wrote.

While the brothers sorted out the family misunderstanding, social media users were hard at work creating parodies of the mom’s tweet.

This is my sun. It won’t go on dates with girls because it’s a giant mass of incandescent gas and therefore too hot to handle. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/eEzBYG3Hws — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated second to last in flying camp. He successfully swallowed salmon today. He is a gentleman who respects – nay, deserves women. He wont go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations, and also bc hes emotionally stunted #HimToo pic.twitter.com/TDLweUjpHJ — Emlyn Crenshaw (@emlyncrenshaw) October 8, 2018

This is my son. He’s afraid to be alone with a woman in this current…well, in any climate really. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/1l5NrDok13 — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He is the strongest Avenger. He broke Harlem. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/AOaYJlL6TT — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) October 8, 2018

This is my son, processing his reaction to being told what his next trip to the vet will entail. He will no longer go on dates, because, well. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YNERn94mGP — John Scalzi (@scalzi) October 8, 2018