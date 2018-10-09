#HimToo: This mom praised her son for not going on ‘solo dates’ — it didn’t go well
Pieter Hanson is receiving some unsolicited attention, thanks to his mom.
The Florida resident’s mom recently took to Twitter, posting a photo of him and writing that her son no longer goes on “solo dates” amid the #MeToo movement.
“This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp,” the tweet read.
“He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”
The tweet, which has now been deleted, ended with the hashtag #HimToo. And it went viral, with social media users poking fun at the message.
The mom was insinuating several sexual misconduct accusations against men are false.
U.S. President Donald Trump has also recently shared similar sentiments, saying he is concerned for young men in America because of #MeToo.
But Hanson doesn’t agree with his mom — or the president. In fact, he was shocked to see his mom’s tweet.
“I’m not afraid to go on dates!” he told BBC News. “It’s my mum just being a little silly, I wouldn’t put too much thought into it.”
He also spoke out after creating a Twitter account called “@Thatwasmymom.”
“I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally.”
His brother, Jon Hanson, also chimed in on Twitter Sunday night after noticing that his mom’s tweet was going viral.
“My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him,” he wrote.
While the brothers sorted out the family misunderstanding, social media users were hard at work creating parodies of the mom’s tweet.
