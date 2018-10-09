Bailieboro man seriously injured in weekend crash in Oshawa

A man from Bailieboro, Ont., sustained serious injuries after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree early Sunday in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say around 1 a.m., officers were called to a crash at Mill and Centre streets.

“The Honda was travelling eastbound on Mill Street prior to it losing control and striking a tree,” police stated.

Police say the 28-year-old driver from Bailieboro was extracted from the vehicle by emergency services and transported to hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre. Bailieboro is a small rural community about 25 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The scene was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call Det. Const. Riley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).