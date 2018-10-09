Florida man owes $4.2M in unpaid child support, named ‘Most Wanted Deadbeat’ dad

A U.S. agency has labelled a Florida cardiologist the “Most Wanted Deadbeat” dad for owing more than US$4.2 million in unpaid child support, dating back to 1994.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General (OIG), authorities are searching for David Lawrence Adams, who is believed to have fled the U.S. to Israel to avoid child support payments he was obligated to start paying in 1994.

Adams was ordered to pay $2,500 a month to support of his two children whose other parent lives in New York, according to the federal agency. At the time of the indictment, the “deadbeat” father lived in Florida where he worked as a cardiologist. Authorities believe the man returns to Florida occasionally to continue his medical practice.

An arrest warrant was issued over 10 years ago, but the man remains at-large, the agency said, dubbing him OIG’s “Most Wanted Deadbeat.” Adams currently owes $4,219,040, including interest.

The OIG keeps a running list for the “status of deadbeats” on the agency’s website. The second “Deadbeat” on the list is accused of owing about $250,000 while another owes $118,000. The agency is currently searching for six men and one woman, according to its website.

Authorities believe Glenn Meinecke, 50, number six on the list, may be living in Ontario after a warrant was issued for his alleged $50,000 in unpaid child support payments in 2004.

Earlier this year, wanted OIG “deadbeat” Joseph Stroup was sentenced to two years in jail and ordered to pay over $500,000 restitution after being arrested in Calgary. The man had been on the run for nearly 20 years and was arrested in Alberta for what police said was an attempt to scam a Calgary restaurant owner.