Evacuation ordered in Little Italy due to major gas leak: Ottawa fire

Ottawa Fire Services is evacuating homes in Little Italy after construction workers struck a gas line Tuesday morning.

According to fire services, fire crews, as well as Enbridge gas, were called to the scene at 285 Loretta Ave. S. at around 9:40 a.m.

Crews on scene of a serious gas leak at 285 Loretta Ave S. Occupants being evacuated from the building. @enbridgegas #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/elzCzlA30h — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 9, 2018

Ottawa fire later expanded the evacuation to homes south of the initial leak. Several streets along the route have been closed.

UPDATE: All homes being evacuated south of 285 Loretta Ave S. https://t.co/9r8qg34EZO — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 9, 2018

Loretta Ave S/B and Champagne Ave S/B closed between Beech St and Carling Ave. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic https://t.co/t40cvK2QnU — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 9, 2018

No injuries have been reported and Ottawa fire is asking people to avoid the area.

