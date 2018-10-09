Evacuation ordered in Little Italy due to major gas leak: Ottawa fire

Canada
Ottawa fire have ordered an evacuation of homes on Tuesday morning in Little Italy due to a gas leak.

Ottawa Fire Services is evacuating homes in Little Italy after construction workers struck a gas line Tuesday morning.

According to fire services, fire crews, as well as Enbridge gas, were called to the scene at 285 Loretta Ave. S. at around 9:40 a.m.

Ottawa fire later expanded the evacuation to homes south of the initial leak. Several streets along the route have been closed.

No injuries have been reported and Ottawa fire is asking people to avoid the area.

— More to come…

