Rescuers spend 2 hours untangling whale calf off Gold Coast as mother looked on

A whale calf has been rescued off Queensland’s Gold Coast in Australia after it became caught in shark nets on Tuesday October 9.

The whale was spotted by an early morning walker at Greenmount Beach, who then called Marine Rescue Point Danger, who alerted SeaWorld’s Whale Rescue.

According to local media, rescuers spent almost two hours trying to untangle the calf, as two adult whales, one believed to be the calf’s mother, stayed nearby.

The marine park said despite minor injuries, the calf swam away with its assumed mother after it was released, as shown by aerial views as well.

