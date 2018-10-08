Environment
October 8, 2018 11:16 pm
Updated: October 8, 2018 11:27 pm

Rescuers spend 2 hours untangling whale calf off Gold Coast as mother looked on

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: Whale calf rescued from shark nets off the coast of Australia.

A A

A whale calf has been rescued off Queensland’s Gold Coast in Australia after it became caught in shark nets on Tuesday October 9.

READ MORE: Humpback whales have new protections after Trump administration settles with environmentalists

The whale was spotted by an early morning walker at Greenmount Beach, who then called Marine Rescue Point Danger, who alerted SeaWorld’s Whale Rescue.

According to local media, rescuers spent almost two hours trying to untangle the calf, as two adult whales, one believed to be the calf’s mother, stayed nearby.

The marine park said despite minor injuries, the calf swam away with its assumed mother after it was released, as shown by aerial views as well.

WATCH: Rescuers spend 2 hours untangling whale calf off Gold Coast as mother looked on

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Australia
Entangled Whale
gold coast australia
greenmount beach
SeaWorld
Whale
Whale Calf

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News