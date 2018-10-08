Stolen van collides with Hydro line

The driver of a stolen van lost control of the vehicle early Monday morning and crashed into a Manitoba Hydro distribution line, say police.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by police near Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday. After a brief pursuit, the driver collided with the Hydro line on Logan Avenue near Sherbrook Street, and attempted to flee on foot.

He was tracked by a police K9 unit to a residence in the 600 block of Alexander Avenue, where he resisted arrest and was taken into custody. Police found shotgun shells in the stolen vehicle and other ammunition on the suspect.

The suspect, 37, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possessing a prohibited device or ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, posession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Police say the damage caused by the collision is estimated at $120,000.

