Recent heavy snowfall prompts avalanche warning for Kananaskis Country

After last week’s snowstorm, the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section has issued an avalanche warning.

In a Facebook video, Mike Koppang said avalanche season has begun, reminding people to be aware of the conditions into which they’re venturing.

“Avalanches are a very real concern,” the safety group said in the Saturday post.

Since Tuesday’s major snowfall across southern Alberta, the Kananaskis area has seen 40 to 50 cm of snow — uncommon for this time of year, Koppang said.

Koppang was standing near Ranger Creek, a famous place where avalanches often occur, he said. There is not as much snow in the lower elevations as there is higher up in the alpine, he added.

“Be thinking about the consequences of a fall and a fall with an avalanche associated with it,” Koppang said. “There’s not a lot of snow there, so you’re going to get raked through the rocks.”

“Take ‘er easy,” he added. “There’s no reason to go charging in. We’ve got lots of winter coming up.”

The public safety group advised people who may be in avalanche territory to make sure they’re equipped with proper gear, training and knowledge.

Stay informed with Avalanche Canada throughout the season.

WATCH BELOW: On Oct. 6, the Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section warned people about potential for avalanches in the region.