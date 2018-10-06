Junior hockey: Rockets’ rally falls short, Vees blank Vipers

A round-up of Friday night results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan and area:

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Victoria 4, Kelowna 3

At Kelowna, the host Rockets rallied with two goals in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a three-goal lead the Royals had built after 40 minutes.

Dante Hannoun, with two goals, Kaid Oliver and D-Jay Jerome scored for Victoria (5-0-0-0), which led 2-1 and 4-1 at the period breaks. Liam Kindree, in the first period, plus Lassi Thomson, at 9:40 of the third, and Leif Mattson, at 12:31, replied for Kelowna (1-6-0-0).

Grip it and rip it Lassi. Thomson's 3rd of the season got the boys within 2 on Saturday night… And it was a beauty. #Lassi #WHLRockets #KELvsVIC #Tempere #Finland 🐉🚀🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/73VZmumrbq — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 6, 2018

Griffen Outhouse stopped 35 of 38 shots for Victoria, while James Porter turned aside 19 of 23 shots for Kelowna. The Royals were 3-for-4 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-4. The attendance was 4,361.

We jumped out to an early 2-0 lead & held off a Kelowna Rockets’ comeback for a 4-3 win in our 1st road game of the season! Read: https://t.co/ExgeNepS5Q

Photo: Marissa Baecker pic.twitter.com/ASdkMBmYfi — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) October 6, 2018

In B.C. Division standings, Victoria and Vancouver (5-1-0-0) are tied for first with 10 points, while Kelowna is fifth and last with two points.

Tonight, Kelowna is in Kent, Wash., to play the Seattle Thunderbirds (2-1-1-0). Game time at Accesso ShoWare Center is 6:05 p.m.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 3, Vernon 0

At Penticton, Jack LaFontaine had an easy outing between the pipes for the host Vees, stopping all 13 shots fired his way in a shutout win for the home team.

Vees blank Vipers 3-0 in the first of a home and home series. Recap: https://t.co/KINoZf038n pic.twitter.com/bsX8jd3nKQ — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 6, 2018

Jack Barnes, Ryan Sandelin and James Miller, with respective goals in each period, scored for Penticton (5-3-0-0). Max Palaga stopped 30 of 33 shots for Vernon (3-4-2-0), which was blanked for the first time this season.

Vernon was 0-for-3 on the power play while Penticton was 2-for-7. The attendance was 2,948.

In case you missed the pre game festivities, we’re proud to introduce our newest team member!! We just aren’t sure what to call him! Comment here and in two weeks we will narrow down the field and have you our fans vote for the final name! #veesnation #whatsmyname pic.twitter.com/5QuvNKh45k — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 30, 2018

Salmon Arm 5, West Kelowna 2

At Salmon Arm, the Silverbacks fired 15 shots on goal in the first period, then another 15 in the second en route to three goals in the first 40 minutes and a three-goal win over the Warriors.

TWO MORE POINTS! Silverbacks with a 5-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) October 6, 2018

Warriors 3rd period surge wasn't enough to take down the Silverbacks Friday night as they fall 5-2. RECAP: https://t.co/VmpEyGA6VE#BCHL pic.twitter.com/yjBG1bAe2I — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) October 6, 2018

Hudson Schandor, with two goals, John Little, Aiden Jenner and Matthew Verboon scored for Salmon Arm (5-4-0-0), which outshot the Warriors 35-26. Lucas Cullen, at 17:58 of the first period to make it 1-1, and Bennett Norlin, at 8:43 of the third to make it 3-2, replied for West Kelowna (5-5-0-0).

Ethan Langenegger stopped 24 shots for the Silverbacks, while Connor Hopkins made 30 saves for the Warriors. Both teams were 0-for-1 on the power play. The attendance was 833.

Merritt 4, Alberni Valley 3

At Port Alberni, Bradley Cocca scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to give visiting Merritt a narrow win.

Joey Berkopec, Rylan Van Unen and Nick Granowicz also scored for Interior Division-leading Merritt (6-4-0-0) in this back-and-forth game. Nicholas Seitz, Mitch Deelstra and Ryan Miotto replied for Alberni Valley (3-7-0-0).

The host Bulldogs opened the scoring midway through the first. In the second, the Cents went ahead 2-1 midway through the frame, but the Bulldogs tied it at 2-2 at 16:42. In the third, Granowicz scored at 3:09 to give Merritt a 3-2 lead, but Miotto levelled the score at 12:02. Cocca netted the game winner at 18:34.

Vincent Duplessis earned the win for Merritt with a 24-save effort, while John Hawthorne took the loss for the Bulldogs, stopping 29 of 33 shots. Both teams were 1-for-4 on the power play. The attendance was 1,117.

In BCHL action tonight, Merritt visits Cowichan Valley (1-6-1-1), Penticton is in Vernon and Salmon Arm hosts Victoria (7-3-0-0).

GAMEDAY: The Vees look for the weekend sweep of the @VernonVipers tonight on the road. Preview: https://t.co/K9zTwvX1Vx pic.twitter.com/EC6AeGjNYb — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 6, 2018

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Summerland 2

At Summerland, Myles Mattila had a goal and assist for Kelowna as the Chiefs rolled to their league-leading ninth win of the season.

You can put it in the win column! Chiefs take this one by a 4-2 final score! — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) October 6, 2018

Kayson Gallant, Devin Sutton and Dylan Kent also scored for Kelowna (9-0-0-0-1), which led 1-0 after the first and 3-0 after two periods. Matilla opened the scoring while Kent closed out the scoring. Cory Loring and Liam, McLaren, both with goals in the third, replied for Summerland (4-6-0-0-0).

Braeden Mitchell faced 21 shots for Kelowna, stopping 19 of them, while Jared Breitkreuz faced 19 shots, stopping 15. The Chiefs were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Steam were 1-for-7.

Columbia Valley 6, Sicamous 3

At Invermere, visiting Sicamous outshot host Columbia Valley but surrendered four goals in the third period in a three-goal loss to the Rockies.

And that’s a game! 6-3 CV Rockies! See you tomorrow back at the Eddie vs @Kamloops_Storm! #rockieshockey #kijhl — CV Rockies (@CV_Rockies) October 6, 2018

Josh Olson, Justin Hodgson and Nicholas Cossa scored for Sicamous (3-5-1-0-1), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but scored twice in the second, taking a brief 2-1 lead. Columbia Valley (6-2-0-0-0), though, scored with 4:09 left in the middle frame to make it 2-2. In the third, the hosts outscored the visitors 4-1 for the 6-3 final.

Brett Akins stopped 37 of 43 shots for the Eagles, who were 1-for-7 on the power play. Columbia Valley was 2-for-10 on the power play.

Princeton 3, Fernie 2

At Princeton, Achille Casali scored in overtime for Princeton as the Posse rallied from a two-goal deficit and netted the game’s last three goals.

Riders lose 3-2 in OT in Princeton — Rider News (@RiderNewsKIJHL) October 6, 2018

Noah Brusse and Jordan Popoff, with goals in the third period, also scored for Princeton (4-4-0-0-0). Nikolas Sombrowski and Dylan Defosse scored in the second period for Fernie (5-2-0-0-1), which led 2-0 after a scoreless first.

Jaysen MacLean stopped 29 shots for Princeton with Zak Larson making 28 saves for Fernie. The Posse were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Ghostriders were 0-for-2.

100 Mile House 5, Chase 1

At Chase, visiting 100 Mile House scored the game’s final four markers in a four-goal win over the host Heat.

Garrett Hilton, with two goals, Chase Schurack, Cody Barnes and CJ Zimmerman scored for 100 Mile House (5-3-0-0). Cam Watson, at 9:40 of the second to make it 1-1, had the only goal for winless Chase (0-8-1-0-0).

Jakob Gullmes had an almost perfect night for 100 Mile House, stopping 34 of 35 shots. Dylan Barton took the loss for Chase with 21 saves on 26 shots. 100 Mile House was 0-for-4 on the power play while Chase was 0-for-10.

North Okanagan 5, Creston Valley 2

At Armstrong, Jett Saharchuk paced North Okanagan to victory with a hat trick in the third period against the Thunder Cats.

Zachary Blanchard, in the first period to make it 1-0, and Jaden Jay in the second to make it 2-0, also scored for North Okanagan (2-4-0-1-0). Saharchuk scored at 5:53 of the third to make it 3-0, at 15:55 to make it 4-1 and with 15 seconds left to close out the scoring.

Darby Berg and Carson Small replied for Creston Valley (3-5-0-0-1), which received a 33-save effort from Wyatt Fournier. Austin Madge stopped 30 shots for North Okanagan. The Knights were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Thunder Cats were 0-for-3.

Beaver Valley 4, Osoyoos 2

At Fruitvale, Osoyoos opened the scoring and closed the scoring, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Nitehawks.

Brock Marple scored both goals for Osoyoos (1-6-0-0-0), in the first period to make it 1-0 and the only goal of the third to make it 4-2. Beaver Valley (7-2-0-0-0) scored four times in the middle frame, with Simon Nemethy, Luke Recchi, Jake Yuris and Jared Stocks lighting the lamp.

Daniel Paul made 25 saves for Osoyoos while Jacob Romanowski faced just 15 shots, stopping 13. The Coyotes were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Nitehawks were 0-for-3.

In KIJHL action on Saturday, Creston Valley visits Kelowna. Game time at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m. Also, 100 Mile House visits Sicamous, Summerland is in Armstrong to play North Okanagan and Osoyoos hosts Fernie.

Wake up and howl, fans! Yotes host Fernie Ghostriders at 7:35 pm. Game sponsor is FortisBC. @EZRockOsoyoos @KIJHL pic.twitter.com/dVHG2LMUlO — Osoyoos Coyotes (@KIJHLCoyotes) October 6, 2018