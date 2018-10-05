Natsumi Kogawa had prescription drugs in her system, but cause of death unclear: Pathologist

A pathologist took the stand Friday in the murder trial of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa, raising new questions as to exactly how she died.

William Schneider is the accused in this case. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charge of second degree murder.

Doctor Carol Lee, a pathologist who’s conducted about 1,200 autopsies, took the stand. The Crown called her to testify, given her expertise.

Lee began her autopsy of Natsumi Kogawa’s body on October 3, 2016. Immediately, she encountered challenges.

Specifically, Kogawa’s body was, as she put it, “rotting away.” Essentially, the body was decomposing.

Lee pointed out in some deaths, there aren’t any causes obvious to the naked eye. Specifically, she mentioned asphyxiation and drug intoxication.

In this case, Lee says she was not able to determine exactly how Kogawa died.

A toxicology report revealed two prescription drugs were present in Kogawa’s system: Zopiclone, a sleeping medication, and Lorazepam, an anti-anxiety medication that has a sedative effect.

If both drugs are taken together, they would combine to produce sleepiness, dizziness and would affect motor coordination.

During, cross examination, Lee testified she did not have any of the victim’s medical history. There is also no indication of how much of each medication was consumed and present in her body at the time of her death.

Lee is not ruling out overdose as a cause of death.

On Thursday, court heard none of Kogawa’s DNA was found on the accused.