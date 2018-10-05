Early snowfall leads to early rush, Winnipeg drivers prepare for winter

It’s been a busy week at Rudy’s Auto Service on Erin Street in Winnipeg.

Since Wednesday’s snowfall, dozens of drivers have come in wanting to swap their all-seasons for winter tires.

“Easily 20-30 phone calls the first day,” owner Rudy Epp said.

Epp said the winter tire rush is normally in November and you typically wait for the temperature to drop to 7 degrees and colder before making the switch. But because of the cooler forecast and flurries, Epp said people are playing it safe and having them installed now.

Epp said motorists are also calling in looking for quotes and more information on the type of winter tires they should be buying.

He said there are a few things to keep in mind.

“There’s a variety of tires out there, brands and prices, really what you need to consider is your driving habits,” Epp explained.

“Almost every vehicle has aluminium wheels these days, so you want to make sure you’re dealing with a shop that’s got good equipment that’s not going to mark the wheels, and they should obviously be balanced every time they get changed over.”

If you have the extra cash, Epp recommends purchasing black steel winter wheels. “That way you’re not risking damaging to your expensive wheels and the tires stay on their set of wheels.”

“The big thing to know is you need the same overall circumference that your original tire has, so that your speedometer isn’t out of whack and that your ABS works properly.”

Epp said there are ways to save money when purchasing winter tires.

“All the big brands, they all have a lesser known product that’s maybe a little less money. They all [winter tires] work really, really well.”

Epp said if you want winter tires, invest in them sooner rather than later, because by the end of November the tires you want maybe sold out.