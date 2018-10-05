Man charged in connection to prostitution, human trafficking ring in Delta, B.C.

A former Delta resident is facing multiple charges in connection to a possible human trafficking and prostitution operation, Delta police announced Friday.

Mohammed Sharif Begg, a 35-year-old Coquitlam resident, has been charged with six counts related to human trafficking and prostitution, as well as one count of assault. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, shortly after his arrest.

Police said they were first notified of the operation in May 2017, when a North Delta resident alerted them to a home in the area that was being used for prostitution, and that the women involved were underage.

READ MORE: U.S. crackdown of Backpage.com puts sex workers in Canada back on the streets, advocates say

One of the teen girls involved in the operation was later removed and placed in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development and a guardian. As the investigation progressed, police said, two other girls were identified, one of whom was also underage.

That second underage girl later died of a drug overdose before she could be placed into care, police said, adding the girl who was successfully removed is doing “quite well.”

The human trafficking charges stemmed from information that women were being transported between Metro Vancouver and Calgary. Further investigation has so far been unable to turn up information on those involved with the operation in Calgary.

Coverage of prostitution, human trafficking on Globalnews.ca

Another person was identified as a perpetrator of the prostitution ring along with Begg, but died before an arrest could be made. Police said the individual, who has not been identified, likely died due to “lifestyle” and that Begg was not involved.

Police are now calling on anyone else involved in the operation to contact them immediately.

READ MORE: Vancouver man sentenced to more than 10 years for pimping nine girls

“If there’s any more victims or people who had any negative contact with Mr. Begg or his associate to come forward and provide us with information,” said Staff Sgt. Heath Newton with the Delta Police Investigations Bureau.

Begg is set to make further court appearances this month. Police said more charges could be laid if more victims come forward.