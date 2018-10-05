Saskatoon weather outlook: double digit heat Thanksgiving weekend

Minus double digit wind chills followed by positive double digit heat Thanksgiving weekend.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-9 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as temperatures dove back to -5 to start the final day of the first week of October.

Mostly sunny skies coupled with a breezy south-southwesterly wind helped warm us up into mid-single digits before noon.

Sunshine wrap up the day as well with an afternoon high hopping into upper single digits.

Friday night

Mostly clear skies Friday night will allow the mercury to plunge right back down to around -6 with wind chills approaching minus double digits overnight.

Saturday

-11 is around what it’ll feel like early Saturday morning with wind chill under mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will stick around right through the day with an afternoon high heading up to around 8 degrees.

Sunday

Sunshine will once again start things off on Sunday before some clouds approach during the day.

It will be a sensational day though with temperatures making it all the way up into double digits for an afternoon high, the warmest the city has been in over a week.

Thanksgiving Day Monday

Mostly cloudy skies will roll in with a very slight chance of late day showers for Thanksgiving Day Monday.

After starting the day out just below the freezing mark, the mercury will rise up into mid-single digits for an afternoon high.

Work week outlook

A few more clouds are expected to roll in early next week with a slight chance of some minimal precipitation being spotted at times before some sunshine returns to round off the short work week.

Daytime highs will settle into mid-single digits with overnight lows dropping a few degrees below freezing right through the second week of October.

