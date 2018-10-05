François Legault heading to La Francophonie summit in Armenia

Quebec’s premier-elect François Legault is travelling to Yerevan, Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit from Oct. 11 to 13.

Legault will be joining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is also travelling to take part in a bilateral visit.

Céline Dion is performing at the summit’s gala concert.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Living together in solidarity, shared humanistic values, and respect for diversity: a source of peace and prosperity in La Francophonie.”

During the Summit, Trudeau is hoping to, among other topics, highlight the importance of promoting diversity and inclusion.

The International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) brings together 84 member states and governments from five continents that represent approximately 1 billion inhabitants, including 274 million francophones.

Its main goal is to promote the French language.