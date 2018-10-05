Canada
October 5, 2018 12:30 pm

François Legault heading to La Francophonie summit in Armenia

By Global News

Quebec Premier-designate Francois Legault leaves after speaking to the media the day after after winning the provincial election Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Quebec City.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

Quebec’s premier-elect François Legault is travelling to Yerevan, Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit from Oct. 11 to 13.

Legault will be joining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is also travelling to take part in a bilateral visit.

Céline Dion is performing at the summit’s gala concert.

READ MORE: Trudeau says women shouldn’t be told what to wear as Legault plans to ban religious symbols

The theme of this year’s summit is “Living together in solidarity, shared humanistic values, and respect for diversity: a source of peace and prosperity in La Francophonie.”

During the Summit, Trudeau is hoping to, among other topics, highlight the importance of promoting diversity and inclusion.

The International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) brings together 84 member states and governments from five continents that represent approximately 1 billion inhabitants, including 274 million francophones.

Its main goal is to promote the French language.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armenia
Francois Legault
Francophonie Summit
IOF
Justin Trudeau
La Francophonie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News