OPP implement Operation Impact for the long weekend

The OPP is reminding drivers to be vigilant during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Law enforcement agencies across Canada are implementing Operation Impact over the weekend, honing in on the so-called “Big 4” factors linked to fatal crashes.

READ MORE: North London residents worried townhouse development will draw students to quiet neighbourhood

As of Oct. 1, the OPP says 156 people have died this year in crashes in Ontario linked to aggressive driving, alcohol or drug use, inattentive driving and lack of proper seat belt use.

Officers are reminding everyone to plan lots of extra time to get where they need to be and to drive sober.