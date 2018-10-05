Bill Kelly: Doug Ford should knock off the witch hunt and just govern

Just how far is the Doug Ford government going to go to dig up dirt on Kathleen Wynne and her defeated government?

The kangaroo court committee of PC and NDP members that Ford assembled now wants to see all of the former government’s emails and correspondence in their attempt to lay more blame on the previous government.

Look, we already know there was a plethora of bad decisions and incompetence in the last administration, that’s why Ontario voters tossed them out of office.

And, we already know how we got into our financial mess because it’s outlined, in great detail, in the last few auditor general reports.

Those reports follow the money and slam the Wynne government for numerous bad decisions.

But, the AG’s exhaustive reports conclude that while many of the Wynne government’s decisions were wrongheaded, they were not illegal.

Heck, if political incompetence was a crime, we’d be locking up half of the politicians at Queen’s Park.

If Ford has any evidence of alleged illegal activity, call in the OPP to investigate; that’s their job, instead of using a bunch of partisan political hacks who probably haven’t even read any of the auditor general’s reports.

We have huge challenges facing Ontario, but this partisan exercise, the sole purpose of which seems to be to vanquish another of Doug Ford’s political enemies is a waste of time and money.

Knock off the witch hunt and just govern.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML