No male DNA found on Natsumi Kogawa, court hears

Audio recordings played during the trial of William Schneider, the man accused of second degree murder in the death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa, raise more questions as jurors weigh the evidence before them.

On Thursday, the court heard from Vancouver police Sgt. Ryan Smith who, at the time, was a detective and the lead investigator in this case.

READ MORE: Brother of accused in Natsumi Kogawa murder trial thought ‘the worst’ after seeing photo of his brother online

Jurors listened to an audio recording of a suspect interview between Schneider and two investigators, one of them being Sgt. Smith. Twice during the interview, Sgt. Smith asked the accused, “Why, why Natsumi?”

“There was no why,” was Schneider’s response on both occasions.

WATCH: Brother of accused killer William Schneider testifies at Kogawa murder trial

The officer then reminds Schneider that whatever is said to them can be used against him in court. This exchange follows soon after:

Smith: How did she die? Schneider : I actually don’t know if she die… if her heart went or if it was her breath. Officer: Mmm. Schneider : I don’t know, actually wasn’t certain that sh… passed when she… at the moment she did. It was five minutes later. I stepped out or gone out of tent for a smoke and then oh my God I don’t think she was at the time I don’t think so.

Schneider has pleaded not guilty.

Court also heard oral and vaginal swabs were taken of Kogawa. No male DNA was found during that analysis.

READ MORE: Natsumi Kogawa murder trial continues in Vancouver

During cross examination, defence raised questions about why there was no video recording, particularly since Sgt. Smith described some hand gestures Schneider made during the interview.

The trial continues on Friday, when a pathologist is expected to take the stand.