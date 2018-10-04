How a Dawson College chemistry professor uses superheros to teach science

Yann Debrouillette, by his own admission, is a dyed-in-the-wool comics fanatic. He’s also, by many accounts, an excellent chemistry professor.

Where he gets the greatest marks, however, is by combining the two in his classes.

“It’s still fiction,” said Daniel Roy, one of his students. “But there’s some actual use behind it.”

I met with a Dawson College professor today, Yann DeBrouillette, who has a fun YouTube channel: https://t.co/IH7KehyP5I that uses comics and movies to explain science. His latest stuff is on the upcoming Venom movie. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 4, 2018

While he was talking with Global News, Debrouillette’s class was going through various abilities of the upcoming movie character “Venom” and determining whether they represented chemical or physical changes. Superheroes, he said, are “modern-day mythology and we can talk about them and use them to explain science.”

WATCH: A professor at Dawson College is a whiz at chemistry, but he also happens to be a lifelong comic fan. As Global’s Billy Shields reports, Yann Debrouillette uses Marvel movies and comic books to help his students learn about science.

He recreated some black goo from iron oxide. The result is a malleable material that looks a lot like the Venom symbiote AND will devour, wrap around and "eat" magnetic materials. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/VRE4BmyNAL — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 4, 2018

In one experiment he showed to Global News, he created a sort of a silly putty with a material called iron oxide, which is ferrous enough to react to powerful magnets. Using a powerful magnet dressed as Spiderman, the ball of black goo engulfed the magnetic superhero in exactly the same fashion it would in the comics.

“If you take an actual superhero from the comic books and you put him in the real world, our universe, how would his powers be shown? What’s the science behind it?” said Jasmine Paradis, one of Debrouillette’s students. She is studying criminology and psychology at Dawson and grew up reading comic books herself.

Here's his black Venom symbiote goo "eating" Spiderman! Oh no! Where's Reed Richards or Doctor Strange when you need them? In all seriousness watching the goo move so quickly was pretty captivating, as my story tonight should demonstrate. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0ak5mLL2P1 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 4, 2018

Debrouillette gave one bit of homework before class ended Thursday: watch the Venom film when it comes to theatres Friday.

