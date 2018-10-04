Plea from Revelstoke RCMP: Please slow down

A traffic accident involving a commercial vehicle near Revelstoke blocked the Trans-Canada Highway for more than three hours on Wednesday evening.

The incident also resulted in local police urging motorists to slow down.

According to Revelstoke RCMP, since September 1st, there have been 30 motor vehicle collisions in the area, which stretches from the Perry River Bridge to Rogers Pass. Of those incidents, eight were commercial vehicles, five of which had tipped over either onto the highway or into the ditch.

Police added that speed was the primary factor of those incidents, and that road conditions have been good, barring one day of light snow.

“Considering the recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area, the police would like to remind all drivers that roadways are constructed for safe driving at the posted speed limit,” Revelstoke RCMP said in a press release.

“Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road. All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (or the recommended or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Wednesday night’s accident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m., near Three Valley Gap and involved a Western Star tractor-trailer that tipped over on its passenger side. The truck was blocking both east and west-bound lanes.

Police said the highway was closed for more than three hours as they investigated the scene before it was partially cleaned up. The rest of the accident scene was to be cleaned up today.

Police added the driver and passenger were transported to hospital with minor injuries and that the driver received a Motor Vehicle Act Violation ticket.