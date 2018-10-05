What’s open and closed in Kingston for Thanksgiving Monday

Thanksgiving Monday is nearly here, which means a three-day weekend for many Kingstonians.

If you’re already gearing up for Halloween, Fort Henry’s Fort Fright won’t be open Monday night, but if you’re willing to make the trip, Upper Canada Village’s Pumpkinferno will be ablaze on Thanksgiving Monday evening.

During the day on Oct. 8, if you’re not busy carving turkey or baking your pumpkin pie and you’d like to hit the town, check out this list to see what’s open and what’s not on the holiday Monday.

What’s closed on Monday

All government offices and banks will be closed.

LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

All Beer Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed Monday.

The Kingston Area Recycling Centre is closed Monday.

All city administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offices, are closed Monday.

The INVISTA Centre and Fitness and Wellness Centre, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, all arenas and CaraCo Home Field will be closed Monday.

The Tett Centre for Creativity and Learning will be closed Monday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday.

The Grand Theatre Box Office will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The Pump House Museum will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Kingston Penitentiary will be closed on Monday.

City Hall won’t be running tours on Monday.

What’s open on Monday

Most Kingston grocery stores will be open on Monday but may have reduced hours. It’s best to call before going to check.

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Confederation Basin Marinas will be open Monday.

City Services

There won’t be any garbage, green bin or recycling collection on Monday. Pickup will be changed to the day following your regular schedule for the rest of the week.

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, excluding route 18, which will run on a regular schedule.