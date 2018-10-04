Cat found in Burlington with duct tape covering its face

A Burlington woman says she’s shocked by the depths of human cruelty after discovering a young cat with duct tape wrapped around its face.

Nicole Paling discovered the cat inside a carrier left in the parking lot of the Mountainside Animal Clinic on Tuesday night.

Paling says she saw the three-year-old tabby with her head encased in silver duct tape, leaving only enough room for her nose.

In addition to volunteering at the clinic, Paling is the founder of Every Life Matters Cat Rescue and she posted a video on Facebook showing her boyfriend, Brett, carefully removing the multiple layers of tape.

The cat has been named Lucky and is expected to make a full recovery.

A spokesperson for the OSPCA wasn’t able to provide information on the case, saying that the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA is investigating the matter.

That agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.