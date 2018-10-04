Big Brother Canada announces casting call for Season 7; Vancouver, Kelowna part of nationwide audition tour

Think you have what it takes to be on Big Brother? If you live in B.C., you’ll get a chance to showcase your strut at two casting editions this month.
On Thursday, Big Brother announced it will be hosting auditions for its upcoming seventh season. The auditions will be national in scale, with stops in seven cities this month and next.
The sites and dates in British Columbia will be Vancouver on October 13 at The Bourbon, 50 West Cordova Street, noon to 3 p.m.; and Kelowna on October 18 at Dakodas Sports Bar, Pub and Grill, 1574 Harvey Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Here is the complete list of casting dates and sites.
Casting hopefuls must be 19 years or older. You can also apply online at BigBrotherCanada.ca until November 17.
Airing exclusively on Global, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers, sequesters them from the outside world and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, the houseguests battle in a series of challenges each week that empower or punish them, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.
