Early snowfall breaks records in Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Environment Canada said Wednesday’s snowfall broke records in Winnipeg.

Southwestern Manitoba was welcomed with an early blanket of snow.

Winnipeg saw 4 cm of snow, while Brandon topped out at 8 cm.

Over in Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba Hydro reported power outages.

#mboutage 2/2 Even with extra crews helping, the number of trees/branches that fell and continued to fall in the Riding Mountain area through the day hampered our repair efforts. We’ll continue working into the night as long as safely possible and be back at it tomorrow morning. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 4, 2018

The snow isn’t leaving just yet, as Environment Canada said to expect to see a light snow fall Thursday night.

Things will continue on Friday with a rain-snow mix, but Environment Canada said they don’t expect it to stick around.