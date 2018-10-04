Early snowfall breaks records in Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Environment Canada said Wednesday’s snowfall broke records in Winnipeg.
Southwestern Manitoba was welcomed with an early blanket of snow.
Winnipeg saw 4 cm of snow, while Brandon topped out at 8 cm.
Over in Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba Hydro reported power outages.
The snow isn’t leaving just yet, as Environment Canada said to expect to see a light snow fall Thursday night.
Things will continue on Friday with a rain-snow mix, but Environment Canada said they don’t expect it to stick around.
