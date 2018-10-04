Scott Thompson: How can Justin Trudeau think justice is being served in the Tori Stafford case?

Rodney Stafford, the father of Tori Stafford, said he just wants justice for his daughter after it was announced the girl’s killer, Terri-Lynne McClintic, had been moved from a prison to a much more comfortable Indigenous healing centre.

The Conservatives are hammering Justin Trudeau for not reversing this very unpopular decision, which was made secretly several months ago, without the family’s knowledge.

The PM responded by calling the Conservatives “ambulance chasers,” and by telling reporters it’s “unfortunate that the House has gotten to a place where there is such use of terrible tragedies for political gain.”

That seems a little dramatic, especially after Trudeau recently promised he would keep his politics clean and respectful.

Political gain?

I can’t see any gain in making political hay out of the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl.

However, I can see the political loss for doing nothing and letting the decision stand, whoever made it.

It seems more like an excuse, for his lack of action and sympathy, when it comes to justice for little Tori’s family.

How can anyone look at this horrific case and say justice is being served?

The PM must act now.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.