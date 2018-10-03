Calgary council to vote on proposed bylaw changes to allow livestock as emotional support animals

Calgary city council has been asked to amend the Reasonable Pet Ownership bylaw to allow for non-traditional emotional support animals, including types of livestock.

The decision comes after councillors unanimously agreed in February to establish a committee to re-examine the bylaw, following a special Global News series in December that told the story of Nikki Pike, a sex abuse survivor fighting to keep her three doctor-prescribed emotional support hens.

READ MORE: Unconventional Comfort: Calgary sex abuse survivor fights to keep emotional support hens

Pike said Wednesday she would celebrate the decision by snuggling her chickens.

“I’ve been living with an uncertainty about whether or not this critical part of my ongoing therapy is going to be stripped from my care,” Pike said.

“I’ll be relieved that this will be a protected aspect of my mental health continuing to go forward.”

Watch from February 2018: Nikki Pike first shared her story with Global News in December, when she was told she couldn’t keep her therapy hens. On Monday, the issue will be put before city council. Nancy Hixt explains.

Council said in its decision that owners of livestock that are used as an emotional support animal must have adequate outdoor space for them to live, and if necessary, an adequate outdoor enclosure — things Pike already had in order.

“I’ve had people come in to see how we were keeping them and kind of what the situation looks like and not a single person left going, ‘Oh you shouldn’t be allowed this.’ It was very much a, ‘Well I understand what this looks like now,'” Pike said.

“I think it was just a fear of thinking they’re going to have a barnyard next door.”

READ MORE: Charge withdrawn against Calgary woman fighting to keep emotional support hens

Owners are also not permitted to use the animals for eggs or meat, or take them places like people with service dogs do.

Pike said she “wasn’t looking for a fight” when the ordeal started, but now feels the debate has gone beyond her story.

“This extends into a wide range of people suffering from mental health issues that I think could really benefit from this so I hope my voice can be the voice of many,” she said.

It was Councillor Gyoti Gondek who first brought the idea of reviewing the bylaw to city council, and Wednesday she said the approval was a step in the right direction with providing mental health support.

“We recognize that this is an alternative form of treating mental illness. In an age where we are overprescribing and then seeing the results of the opioid crisis, I think it’s important for us to consider other options,” Gondek said.

Gondek added there has been collaboration with the Calgary Humane Society and with veterinarians and Alberta Health [Services] to make sure that the type of emotional support animal allowed will coincide with the space available at a particular home or lot.

READ MORE: Unconventional Comfort: City to re-examine bylaw, ‘Nobody is coming to take those chickens away’

According to Jennifer Lawlor with the city’s community standards department, requirements will have to be met to have an emotional support that isn’t a traditional pet like a cat, dog or fish.

“Applicants will need to provide a letter from a credentialed psychiatrist or psychologist in a format specified by the city,” she said.

“They will also need to identify a veterinarian that they would access to support their animal’s health that is able to provide care to the species in question.”

The matter now goes before Calgary City Council, who has to vote on whether they agree on the bylaw changes. The vote will likely happen on Oct. 15.

— With files from Aurelio Perri and Adam Toy