Gas leak prompts evacuation within 100 m of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street

A major gas leak has prompted an evacuation in east London, and officials say people may not be able to return until after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Assistant deputy fire chief Shaun Fitzgerald confirmed the evacuation to 980 CFPL but was unable to provide the number of homes and businesses or number of people affected.

It’s also not yet clear if Trafalgar Public School, a portion of which falls within 100 metres of the leak, is impacted.

Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Egerton St and Chesley Ave until approx. 7:00pm. Please avoid the area. — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) October 3, 2018

London police report that Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Chelsey Avenue as a result.

Union Gas says a pipeline was damaged during construction and that safety is the top priority.

A safe zone has been established by Union Gas in #ldnont at Trafalgar Rd. Our crews are working on a plan to repair the damaged pipeline. More information will be provided as it is available. @VirginRadioLON @AM980News @London_Traffic @LPFFA — Union Gas (@UnionGas) October 3, 2018

