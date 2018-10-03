Canada
Gas leak prompts evacuation within 100 m of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street

Hamilton Road between Egerton Street and Chelsey Avenue is closed due to a major gas leak.

A major gas leak has prompted an evacuation in east London, and officials say people may not be able to return until after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Assistant deputy fire chief Shaun Fitzgerald confirmed the evacuation to 980 CFPL but was unable to provide the number of homes and businesses or number of people affected.

It’s also not yet clear if Trafalgar Public School, a portion of which falls within 100 metres of the leak, is impacted.

London police report that Hamilton Road is closed between Egerton Street and Chelsey Avenue as a result.

Union Gas says a pipeline was damaged during construction and that safety is the top priority.

More to come

