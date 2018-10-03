Money
Okanagan man $500K richer after lottery win

Robert Pearce of Kelowna won bonus draw in Daily Grand game after matching five out of five numbers.

A Kelowna resident is retiring early after winning $500,000 last month.

Robert Pearce won one of the bonus draw prizes in B.C. Lottery’s Daily Grand game after matching five out of five numbers. The game offers players a chance to win $1,000 a day, but, as a bonus draw winner, Pearce’s options were $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum of $500,000. He chose the latter.

Pearce purchased his lucky ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in West Kelowna for the September 20th Daily Grand draw.

After scanning his ticket where he purchased it, Pearce was surprised to read the self-checker message.

“I couldn’t quite comprehend the amount,” he said. “I’ve only played Daily Grand a few times; I was completely speechless.”

George Kesson of Vancouver also won the Daily Grand bonus draw on September 20th.

As for what’s next, Pearce said winning $500,000 will give him more time to enjoy the things he loves.

“My first thought was I would like to retire,” he said. “I’ll get a new truck and camper, and spend more time hunting and fishing. But more importantly I’ll live stress free, and that is something I’m really excited about.”

