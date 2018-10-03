Saunders Secondary unveils $1.6-million Library Learning Commons
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is touting it as the future of high school libraries. On Wednesday, the Library Learning Commons at Saunders Secondary School on Viscount Road near Wonderland Road South was officially unveiled.
READ MORE: TVDSB vows to support LGBT2Q+ youth after changes to sex-ed curriculum
The $1.6-million project includes a flexible presentation space, a collaborative space with charging stations for electronics, a creative space with a green screen for audio-visual production and editing, a lounge area, and spaces for individual learning.
“We need to provide modern, engaging spaces to help our students to be curious and knowledgeable about our world today and tomorrow,” said education director Laura Elliott.
In a statement, the TVDSB notes that the major redesign of high school libraries is part of the board’s vision for the future of secondary education in the region. The report, Rethink Secondary Learning, surveyed thousands of stakeholders including students and teachers for their views on how to provide a progressive school experience.
READ MORE: Staff and students try to beat the heat at 32 Thames Valley District schools without A/C
Elliott says the board hopes to redesign libraries at two or three secondary schools each year. The next projects have not yet been announced.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.