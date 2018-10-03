Saunders Secondary unveils $1.6-million Library Learning Commons

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is touting it as the future of high school libraries. On Wednesday, the Library Learning Commons at Saunders Secondary School on Viscount Road near Wonderland Road South was officially unveiled.

The $1.6-million project includes a flexible presentation space, a collaborative space with charging stations for electronics, a creative space with a green screen for audio-visual production and editing, a lounge area, and spaces for individual learning.

Elliott says the board hopes to redesign libraries at two or three secondary schools each year. The next projects have not yet been announced.