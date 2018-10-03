Crime
October 3, 2018

Woman charged after allegedly driving impaired with infant in vehicle

By Online Reporter  Global News

A woman was charged after allegedly driving impaired by drugs with her child in the car.

Police charged a woman for allegedly driving impaired by drugs while her baby was in the vehicle.

On Tuesday just after 10 a.m., police say a 26-year-old Perth, Ont., woman was driving southbound on Perth Road when her car swerved toward a passing vehicle, nearly causing a collision. She then allegedly rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a red light near Highway 401, and then accelerated towards a light post, causing her to stop.

Police say when witnesses checked on her, they found her one-year-old a child crying in the back seat.

The child was taken to hospital, but the baby was uninjured.

According to police, the woman seemed to be drug-impaired, so she was arrested.

She was charged with impaired driving.

