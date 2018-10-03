CAA Sask. conducts first school zone safety assessment in Regina

While students have been back in school for about three weeks now, on Wednesday morning CAA in partnership with Regina police and Regina Public Schools, conducted a safety blitz to see how many drivers aren’t following the rules.

“We know through our polling that school zones are becoming increasingly dangerous zones for our vulnerable audience- our students,” director of communications with CAA Saskatchewan, Christine Niemczky said.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. police and volunteers stood outside Judge Bryant Elementary School to see how many people were engaging in risky behaviours like speeding.

“There are three types of road users, cyclists, pedestrians and drivers,” Niemczky said. “So for drivers, a risky behaviour could be distracted driving, speeding, illegal u-turns in a school zone- because yes, they’re illegal. Perhaps not stopping or parking where they should be and maybe not talking to the administrator of the school to see where are the parent and guardian pick up and drop off locations I should be aware of.”

Constable Curtis Warner with Regina police said it comes down to people just not paying attention.

“The signs are clearly posted, people know where the schools are. A lot of people, when we stop them in school zones, are just saying ‘Oh I didn’t realize the school was there,’ and it’s scary when they say they aren’t paying attention.”

In 2017, there were 20 collisions in school zones, resulting in two pedestrian injuries.

More than 18,000 convictions for speeding in school zones were recorded, plus 71 convictions for disobeying school bus signals. As well, from March 2015 until July 2018, 47,321 photo radar tickets were issued in Regina school zones.