Canada
October 3, 2018 12:40 pm
Updated: October 3, 2018 12:44 pm

CAA Sask. conducts first school zone safety assessment in Regina

By Reporter  Global News

Regina police conducted a safety blitz Wednesday morning near Judge Bryant Elementary School in collaboration with CAA and Regina Public Schools.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

While students have been back in school for about three weeks now, on Wednesday morning CAA in partnership with Regina police and Regina Public Schools, conducted a safety blitz to see how many drivers aren’t following the rules.

“We know through our polling that school zones are becoming increasingly dangerous zones for our vulnerable audience- our students,” director of communications with CAA Saskatchewan, Christine Niemczky said.

Story continues below

From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. police and volunteers stood outside Judge Bryant Elementary School to see how many people were engaging in risky behaviours like speeding.

READ MORE: SGI reminding drivers to mind school zones as students return to class

“There are three types of road users, cyclists, pedestrians and drivers,” Niemczky said. “So for drivers, a risky behaviour could be distracted driving, speeding, illegal u-turns in a school zone- because yes, they’re illegal. Perhaps not stopping or parking where they should be and maybe not talking to the administrator of the school to see where are the parent and guardian pick up and drop off locations I should be aware of.”

Constable Curtis Warner with Regina police said it comes down to people just not paying attention.

“The signs are clearly posted, people know where the schools are. A lot of people, when we stop them in school zones, are just saying ‘Oh I didn’t realize the school was there,’ and it’s scary when they say they aren’t paying attention.”

READ MORE: Reduced speed limits proposed for Regina school zones

In 2017, there were 20 collisions in school zones, resulting in two pedestrian injuries.

More than 18,000 convictions for speeding in school zones were recorded, plus 71 convictions for disobeying school bus signals. As well, from March 2015 until July 2018, 47,321 photo radar tickets were issued in Regina school zones.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blitz
Parents
pedestrians
Safety
School Zones
Schools
Speeding
Students
Tickets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News