Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in Scarborough sexual assault case

Toronto police have released a security camera image of a person of interest in a sexual assault that reportedly took place in Scarborough last month.

On Sept. 20, just after 8:30 p.m., it was reported to police that a woman got off a TTC bus at Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road. As she walked westbound on Sewells Road towards Fawcett Trail, police said a man approached her and offered to help carry her groceries to which she declined. He then sexually assaulted her, police said.

READ MORE: Police seeking suspect after alleged sexual assault in Yorkville

The suspect left the area and was last seen on Carisbrooke Square, police said.

He is described as brown, 20 to 29 years old, five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red hooded shirt with the hood up, black pants, and sparkly shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).