Kelowna Rockets host Giants

The Kelowna Rockets prepare to host the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night for another Hat Trick Wednesday.

Fresh off of a 5-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday, Assistant Coach Kris Mallette says it was nice to get a win, but his team needs to continue progressing every night.

“Yes it’s great to get that first win but by no means are we satisfied as a team. It’s our expectation to continue to work hard and get better everyday and our game Saturday was a good start,” Mallette said. “In watching Vancouver’s previous games they’re a quick skilled team so our preparation doesn’t change, we’ll need to skate and compete and stick to our systems for 60 minutes.”

Prior to tomorrow night’s game all eyes will be on the WHL as Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison will announce the host site for the 2020 Memorial Cup at the conclusion of the WHL Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 3:40 p.m. MT (2:40 p.m. PT) in Calgary.

“I’d be lying if I said we’re all not going to be paying attention, it would be very exciting for our team and the city to be chosen as Memorial Cup hosts,” said Mallette.

Wednesday night will be the first of nine meetings between these two clubs this season. They met eight times last season with the Rockets going 5-2-1-0 in those eight games.

Kelowna currently sits fifth in the B.C. Division with two points, six back of the first place Victoria Royals, four back of the Giants who sit second in the division, three back of the Prince George Cougars, and two back of the Kamloops Blazers who currently sit fourth with four points.

Puck drop on Wednesday night is at 7:05pm at Prospera Place.

The Rockets are back in action following Wednesday when they continue their B.C. Division tour to open the regular season, hosting the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Friday, October 5th.